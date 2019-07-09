Nigeria: UN Rolls Out Stabilisation Plan for North-East

Abuja — The United Nations yesterday sought expedited action on the part of the federal government to roll out a stabilisation plan for the North-east.

The North-east has been devastated by a rampaging insurgency war that claimed over 20,000 lives in the past 10 years.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Resident Representative Designate to Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Yahya, said the UN was seeking ways to assist Nigeria to re-establish livelihoods, infrastructure and the rule of law in the North-east.

He said the UN needed the assistance of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the stabilisation plan was carried out effectively.

"We are here to assist the government of Nigeria in the re-establishment of livelihoods, infrastructure, rule of law and reconstruction of entire towns better," he said.

He warned critical stakeholders against any delay in the reconstruction process, saying speed was key.

"We are here to partner Nigerian Army to ensure that this is done effectively", he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said as part of its own stabilisation plan, which was already documented, the Nigerian Army had deployed officers to all tiers of government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) in the North-east.

"We also have our stabilisation programme. We have put our officers who relate with government at all levels and NGOs.

"We have a document prepared already and our officers will support you on the stabilisation programme," he said.