9 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: River Gee to Receive Students From America

Tagged:

Related Topics

As part of efforts to enhance human resource development in River Gee County, 11 students from the Williams College in Massachusetts, America are expected here early next year to work with health and educational stakeholders under a student exchange and internship program.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, River Gee Representative Francis Dopoh says the students' trip to Liberia was part of negotiations held by citizens of River Gee County residing in the United States of America during the 17th convention of the "Association of River Gee Citizens in the USA."

Dopoh, who just returns from the United States, explains that during his visit to that country he met with several splinter groups of River Gee citizens across the Americas in an effort to unite them under one umbrella, disclosing that they resolved to collectively work together for the development of the county.

The Lawmaker, who also chairs the River Gee County Legislative Caucus, further explains he also met with other stakeholders in the United States, relative to attracting investment and humanitarian opportunities to the county.

He notes that during discussions held with members of the River Gee association, he explained the importance of reaching out to the county to explore and impact the people through development programs, among other things.

He says the association saw the need to invest in education, health and agriculture, as well as infrastructure and tourism sectors in the county.

Dopoh reveals that at the convention, members of the association also agreed to raise funds for the southeast region by hosting a Palm Butter Festival in October for U.S.-based south easterners whose native ditch is Palm Butter.By Bridgett Milton

Liberia

Heads Roll at Police After Protest Shootings

Eleven officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) are facing various administrative measures ranging from dismissals… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.