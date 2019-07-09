As part of efforts to enhance human resource development in River Gee County, 11 students from the Williams College in Massachusetts, America are expected here early next year to work with health and educational stakeholders under a student exchange and internship program.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, River Gee Representative Francis Dopoh says the students' trip to Liberia was part of negotiations held by citizens of River Gee County residing in the United States of America during the 17th convention of the "Association of River Gee Citizens in the USA."

Dopoh, who just returns from the United States, explains that during his visit to that country he met with several splinter groups of River Gee citizens across the Americas in an effort to unite them under one umbrella, disclosing that they resolved to collectively work together for the development of the county.

The Lawmaker, who also chairs the River Gee County Legislative Caucus, further explains he also met with other stakeholders in the United States, relative to attracting investment and humanitarian opportunities to the county.

He notes that during discussions held with members of the River Gee association, he explained the importance of reaching out to the county to explore and impact the people through development programs, among other things.

He says the association saw the need to invest in education, health and agriculture, as well as infrastructure and tourism sectors in the county.

Dopoh reveals that at the convention, members of the association also agreed to raise funds for the southeast region by hosting a Palm Butter Festival in October for U.S.-based south easterners whose native ditch is Palm Butter.By Bridgett Milton