Liberia: UN Peace Ambassador Cautions Protest Organizers

The United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador to Liberia Prophet Sammy David is calling on organizers of the June 7 Protest to engage government through peaceful dialogue instead of protest.

Speaking recently at his Church in Paynesville, Montserrado County, the UN Envoy and founder of God's Family Church International reminds the Council of Patriots (COP) which organized the protest that was held here on June 7 that peaceful citizens paid for the peace that Liberia enjoys today.He stresses that today's peace is a hard earned one, urging protesters to engage in peaceful dialogues to maintain it.

"Our peace is a hard earned one, a peace that was earned through tears and blood for fourteen unbroken years. Ours is a peace that cost us the lives of over two hundred and fifty thousand innocent lives on a premise of warfare," he says.

But following his message, one of the key planners of the protest and talk show host Mr. Henry Costa reiterated on Monday morning, 8 July that the COP will announce its new protest date on Wednesday this week.

Costa warns that the protest once commenced, will extend to the Independence Day on July 26 to demand response from President George Manneh Weah and his government in relation to protesters' demand for government to address the economic hardship in the country.

Meanwhile, Prophet David told journalists here that he wrote a communication to the COP recently, commending it for "a peaceful protest in Monrovia without incident."

He further indicates that the COP's singular act of leading a non-violent protest in the capitol of Africa's oldest country is highly laudable and speaks to the organizers' assurances to his office when he implored the COP to be peaceful on the morning of June 7.

The Liberian prelate who is also the Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) notes that he held talks with executives of the June 7 protesters on the day of their protest, encouraging them to engage into a non-violent protest that will benefit the country and its people.

Prophet David urges the COP should remember that Liberia is a country that many Africans look up to when it comes to democracy and how it affects the livelihood of those governed under democratic leaderships.

"This peace we enjoy led to thousands of our fellow citizens fleeing to distant lands as refugees, many still in those distant lands doing menial jobs just to make ends meet for they and their loved ones, even those at home they have to cater to," he observes.

"I call to order your responsibility as peace loving Liberians to resolve your personal differences and move on in one accord," he continues.

Underscoring dialogue as the best way to achieve long term results in a democratic society, Prophet David urges the COP not to let any chance to have a peaceful dialogue slip out of hand for any reason.He laments that the world is leaving "us" behind in developmental initiatives and technological advancements.

He notes that while Nigeria now thrives successfully as a cashless society, Liberia is yet to have vibrantly digitized banking systems rife with efficiency.

"Are we too archaic to allow ourselves to continue living in such backwardness?" he ponders.

"The onus is on us now, fellow Liberians, to create a nation so well developed that handing it over to our children will be our greatest pride," he suggests.

He then sent out an open invitation to members of the Council of Patriots for exchange of ideas as the way forward.

"As an Ambassador of Peace, my hands are always ready to indulge in peaceful ventures to the betterment of this glorious land of liberty. Our doors are open and we are always ready to engage positively for the good of this republic," he concludes.