Liberia: Five Teams Vote Against Us $7million Budget At LFA Congress

Five teams of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) have voted against the budget at the extraordinary congress over the weekend in Monrovia.

The US$7million budget is for the artificial turfs installed at the SKD practice pitch, Tusa field in Gardnersville and Doris Williams sport ground in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The five teams that voted against the budget are female teams Senior Professionals, World Girls and Blanco FC and male teams Nimba United FC, Nimba FC, while NimbaKwado abstained from the process.

Delegates at the extraordinary congress overwhelmingly passed a budget of closed to US$7 million at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) sports complex in Paynesville on 6 July.

27 persons voted for the budget to be passed following a motion by the president of the Liberia Football Coaches Association (LIFOCA) Baron Carr, which was seconded by the secretary-general of the Liberia National Old-timers Association (LONA) KofaKonwro.

According o the Football house, a 25-year memorandum of understanding signed between the LFA and Liberian government for the development of the SKD practice pitch is valued at approximately US$700,000.

The technical center, which was approved by Fifa in September 2013, will finally be completed.An amount of US$10,000 was projected from rental fees for the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).