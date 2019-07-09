South Africa: Tributes Pour in For Award-Winning Noem My Skollie Director Fredericks

Cape Town — Author and filmmaker John W. Fredericks, who opened up about his former life of crime and his time spent is prison, died after battling cancer.

He was 73.

It is reported that he passed away peacefully at his home in Strandfontein.

Fredericks came into the limelight after he published his book, Skollie, which was based on his life experiences as a gangster.

The book was a sensation.

His memoir was later adapted into the award-winning acclaimed film, Noem My Skollie. You have to watch it, if you haven't...

The film was South Africa's official entry for best foreign language film for the 89th Academy Awards (Oscars). It won five SAFTAs in 2017.

@ajnarsee - 😭😭😭 we are so lucky to have heard this story! #NoemMySkollie

@MaengereFilms - Can't believe uncle John is gone. I met him after he directed the documentary about rapper Mr Devious. A legend. A storyteller. Truly one of the greats. Rise in Power #JohnWFredericks

@hecticnine9 - South African author and filmmaker John W Fredericks has passed away and here in the HN9 studio would like to send out condolences to the Fredericks family #HecticNews #hecticBuzz #HecticLive #NoemMySkollie

@CraigSmith_6 - My condolences to the #NoemMySkollie writer John Fredericks. My prayers are with your family & friends. Go well👊

@earlseptember - One man's struggle to survive led to him saying #NoemMySkollie with international fame and stardom yet John W Fredericks remained humble, trying to change the world by telling stories. Thank you Uncle John, gone but not forgotten.

@WCGovCas - Minister @AnrouxMarais mourns the loss of Mr John Fredericks. May his work not only inspire but motivate for increased dialogue on the often neglected lived traumatic experiences on the #CapeFlats on a daily basis. #NoemMySkollie