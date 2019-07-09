Ghana: NPP Patron Donates Vehicle to Party in Bolga

A Patron of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Malik Anabila Afegrah, at the weekend made a personal donation of a double-cabin pick-up vehicle to the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East Region as part of his support to the party towards the 2020 general election.

In addition, Mr Afegrah is also working in collaboration with the regional executives of the party to help resolve the impasse between some of the constituency executives and the district chief executive for the Bolgatanga East District, Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony here at Zuarungu, Mr Afegrah stated that the pick-up was in fulfilment of the promise he made to the constituency.

He said he was committed to supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the party won both the parliamentary and presidential elections in the constituency in the upcoming 2020 general election.

Mr Afegrah who also presented food items such as rice, cooking oil, canned tomatoes and sardines and key bar soap to all the constituency and polling station executives, entreated them to bury their differences and to work together toward ensuring that the party retains power in 2020.

He entreated the delegates to ensure that they voted for a unifier, peacemaker, patriotic and development oriented person at the party's primary scheduled for September 28, this year.

The Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Anthony Namoo, who took delivery of the pick-up and handed it over to the Constituency Chairman, Mr Daniel Amoah , commended Mr Afegrah for the support and said since 2012 , the patron had been playing significant role towards the advancement of the party at both the grassroots and at the national level.

Mr Namoo told the executives that there was no way anybody would get political position without a political party winning power and underscored the need for the executives to put the interest of the party ahead of their personal interest.

"It will be highly impossible for anyone to be appointed or given position in governance without a party winning an election. It therefore behoves on all of you to do away with political bickering, backbiting and work hard towards ensuring that the party retains power come the next elections," he stressed.

The Regional Chairman reminded the constituency executives that the appointments of political positions are often given to constituencies that performed well during elections and told them if they wanted to achieve such results, they must ensure that the party got more votes in the constituency.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Joseph Ameyuri , who cited himself as an example among those who contested for the primaries during the primaries in the last election and lost, noted that he never gave up but supported the winnable candidate.