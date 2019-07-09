Ghana: Floods Submerge Farms in Akatsi South

Gushing floodwaters submerged acreages of farms destroying crops worth hundreds of cedis in three communities in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, the District Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told the Ghana News Agency that vegetable, cereal and cassava farms were under water in three communities around Ayitikope.

He attributed the situation to a torrential rainfall in the community which left some streets and homes inundated.

Mr Egos said the affected communities were Ayitikope, Kpoegah, and Atidzive. Mr Jerry Etse Agbo, Assembly member for the area, said a total of 33 farmers were counting their losses and appealed for support from NADMO and the Department of Agriculture.

When the GNA visited the farms, it saw maize, garden egg, pepper, tomato and beans farms deluged. A farmer, who gave his name as Famous Sepenu, said "this is the first time we encountered such a great loss; it has never happened to me before. Now we are not sure if we would make any meaningful harvests this year".-GNA