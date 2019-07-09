Ghana: MTN Hands Over Refurbished Pitch to Kotoko

MTN Ghana has handed over a refurbished training pitch to local champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Adako Jachie in Kumasi.

The world class natural grass pitch constructed at the cost of GH¢524,000 was constructed by Hartiffan Company at an 11month period.

The facility has a 10-seater technical bench, a perimeter fencing and a 40, 000 litre water storage facility for irrigation to maintain the freshness and greenness of the park.

In a speech to mark the occasion, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN, Mr Noel Kojo Ganson, expressed his delight to officially hand over the newly refurbished training park to the Porcupine Warriors.

Mr Ganson said MTN was excited about the relationship they have shared with the Asanteman team and they look forward to an even stronger bond going into the future.

"Euphoria and football is not enough to keep the players and fans excited. It goes beyond that. There must be constant investment. This is why I believe that the renovation of the pitch comes at an opportune time: a time when we look forward to the turnaround of the fortunes of the club for the best, " he said.

"MTN invested a total of GH¢524,000 into the entire refurbishment of the pitch. It includes rebranding of the venue, re-grassing of the pitch, fencing of the venue, provision of a seating area for the technical team and substitute players.

"The investment preceded a previous contribution of GH¢375,000 made by MTN towards the construction of changing rooms and offices for the technical staff of Asante Kotoko in 2011."

Mr Ganson also said the handing over of the pitch highlights MTN's commitment to brighten the lives of Ghanaians of all touch points and the event marks a significant milestone in the mutual effort towards the development of football in Ghana.

Mr George Amoako, the Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko expressed the club's gratitude to the Life Patron and Owner, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, past management members and the Adako Jachiehene for their generosity, benevolence and long sightedness in the procurement and establishment of the field.

He was full of praise to MTN for the partnership which has contributed to the success of the club.

"I wish to assure MTN that on our part, we shall continue to promote, patronise and enjoy your goods and services. We have never regretted our partnership with you and it is our prayer that it grows bigger and better," he emphasised.

Representing the Asantehene, Ayeduasehe Nana Opoku Agyeman III urged MTN to make the work complete by heeding to the consultant's advice by constructing washroom and changing rooms for the facility.

The consultant of the project Mr Charles Koomson of Multi Build Limited said the pitch remains one of the best in the country but could still be improved to any level with the building of changing rooms, installation of floodlights, as well as the signing of a maintenance contract with experts to prolong the durability of the pitch.