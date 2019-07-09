Ghana: NPP Action Ladies Honour Paul Asare Ansah

A new women's volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party, known as NPP Action Ladies, was on last Friday inaugurated in Accra.

According to the President of the group, Mrs Queen Enam, their objectives are to mobilise women's support to ensure victory for NPP in 2020; to inform and educate the citizenry on the good work being done by the NPP, and to establish the rightful place of women in the present and future NPP government.

Mr Paul Asare Ansah, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Transport, who was the chairman at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated the group for their foresight and commitment to the NPP agenda of development and prosperity for all.

He advised them to unite behind the leadership as they pursue their dreams.

As part of the programme for the day, the Action Ladies honoured 12 distinguished personalities for their great contribution to the development of women in the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

They included the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye and Paul Asare Ansah.