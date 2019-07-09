Ghana: Kasapreko Marks Alomo@20 Celebrations ... Launches Promo to Reward Customers

Ghana's leading beverage producer, Kasapreko Company Limited has launched the 20 years anniversary celebration of its flagship product Alomo Bitters with over two million cedis worth of products to be given to its customers.

Under the Alomo@20 promotion, customers could walk away with the grand prize of two cars as well as other giveaways including televisions, smart phones and a live goat.

According to the Managing Director of Kasapreko, Mr Richard Adjei, customers who buy Alomo Bitters' 50ml sachet should open the sachet after drinking and could win one of the amazing prizes.

Scheduled to run from this month to September, he said, the promo was aimed at rewarding customers for their loyalty over the years.

"This milestone is a reflection of the support and commitment we have received from the people of Ghana, the Food and Drugs Authority, the media, our staff and all supporting agencies for affirmation of their trust in promoting local businesses," he stated.

Kasapreko he said would continue to provide quality drinks to Ghanaians and the world at large as they look forward to making a global impact.

"Kasapreko is a 100 per cent owned Ghanaian company. The business was birthed out of a goal to provide quality drinks at affordable prices to Ghanaians, a vision that has now expanded to a global focus," he said.

The company, he added, now has a project in the Ashanti Region, which is set to increase its capacity to meet the growing needs of customers, which is in confirmation of Kasapreko's dedication to serving the country.

Mr Adjei said, their outfit in Ashanti Region would ensure that they easily supply to customers in the north and other regions from the Ashanti Region.

"We also have plans of getting into China and the USA where people across the world could also have a feel of the rich Alomo drink and other products of Kasapreko," he stressed.

He urged customers to continue to be part of the success story and grow together with the company while calling for the promotion of locally manufactured products as these have proven to be of high standards and quality.

Providing details on the promotion, Marketing Manager, Spirits at Kasapreko Mr Evans Kofi said, aside the prizes with the 50ml sachet, there would be other activities including football, music and food with Alomo.

"Customers would get free meals and 'khebabs' as designated Alomo joints across the country as well as other souvinirs,"he stated.