Africa: K-Balm, Asky Airlines, Others Support Golden Arms ... Ahead of Africa Armwrestling Championship Thursday

THE national arm wrestling team, Golden Arms, have received a major boost from K-BALM Herbal Ointment for the upcoming 10th Africa Armwrestling Championship in Bamako, Mali.

At a short ceremony held at Kofikrom Pharmacy in Accra, K-BALM offered to bear the cost of accommodation, feeding and participation for the Golden Arms in the Mali Championship slated for July 11-14 at the Palais Des Sports Samatiu Maigas in Bamako under the auspices of the first lady of Mali.

The CEO of Kofikrom Pharmacy, producers of K-BALM, Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, indicated that his company's quest to get the youth very well engaged in one sport or the other to promote employment, financial independence, self-esteem and reduction of crime among others.

"That is the reason for the continuous support for the least-financed sports, hence the gesture. We have donated a good quantity of K-BALM (a herbal pain relieving ointment) to the Golden Arms to be used to massage all the athletes before, during and after the championship," he said.

The K-BALM boss expressed gratitude to his friends in the business fraternity, who prefer to remain anonymous, but in diverse ways have assisted in cash and in kind to get Ghana Armwrestling the needed boost.

He called on corporate Ghana to allocate some percentage of their budget for corporate social responsibility towards lesser financed sports.

K-BALM last sponsored Ghana's hosting of the 9th Africa Championship held in Accra and Ghana's participation in the 2018 World Armwrestling Championships held in Turkey.

In a related development, Asky Airlines have also offered rebate on tickets for the Golden Arms for the Championship and promised same in future for any of its 22 destinations across Africa.

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey and the Armwrestling Board have expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for securing travel tickets for the team, K-Balm Ointment, Club Consult Africa, Opportunity International Savings and Loans, Ghana Revenue Authority and others for their support to enable the Golden Arms successfully participate and defend the Championship title won in 2018.

He said the Golden Arms who are currently in a residential camp in Accra are scheduled to leave on Thursday, July 11, 2019 to Bamako and hope to win at least 20 medals.

Captain of the team, Edward Asamoah of the Ghana Immigration Service, said his team had prepared well for the championship and are ready to defend the country and thanked the technical handlers of the federation for the work they had done on the team.

He assured Ghanaians and their sponsors of a good performance, saying they will surely return with some good number of medals.