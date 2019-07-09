Ghana: Access Bank's German Desk Supports Engisys Limited

The German Desk Ghana Financial Support and Solutions, which sits within Access Bank, has successfully provided financial assistance to Engisys Limited to set up a Renal Dialysis Centre in Ghana.

The more than 2.7 million Euros Renal facility was jointly financed by the Managing Director of Engisys Limited, Nana Appiah and DEG under the German Business Network, a 200-million Euros fund to support viable start-ups and Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises in the country.

DEG provided two million Euros and Nana Appiah financed the rest.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility in Accra, Nana Appiah said the Renal Dialysis Centre, which had been approved by the Foods and Drugs Authority, and would operate under the Global Dialysis Group Limited in Accra, a subsidiary of Engisys, to serve the general public, is the first private Renal Dialysis Centre to be established in Ghana.

He said the decision to establish the Renal Dialysis Centre came out through the thesis he wrote for his Masters in Biochemical Engineering in the United Kingdom.

Nana Appiah said people with renal problems in the other regions had to travel to Accra before they could access renal dialysis service.

He said two years after the establishment of the Accra Renal Dialysis Centre, another one will be constructed in Kumasi and Takoradi.

The facility, he said, would serve as a training centre for medical professionals and students in the country.

Congratulating Engisys Limited and Global Dialysis Group Limited, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olimide Olatunji, indicated that the German Desk Ghana - Financial Support Solutions, was undoubtedly giving SMEs the needed support to help their businesses meet their obligations to clients and customers.

"Access Bank's expertise in providing customer needed-based solutions across all its operating countries including Ghana, has been at the core of our business model. Through a harnessed international partnership with renowned agencies, we are helping our customers access more than banking to stay competitive in their various sectors," he said.

The German Desk - Financial Support Solutions in Ghana is already the second of its kind between Access Bank and DEG, adding that the first one had been active in Nigeria since October 2017, where the new services have been very well received.

Mr Olatunji said the desk had been created to close the financing gap hampering trade activities between German companies and their local partners in Ghana.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in Ghana, Hans-Helge Sander, said the German government, through the Compact with Africa programme had allocated one billion Euros to support development programmes in Africa.