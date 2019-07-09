South Africa: Vehicle Theft Accused Allegedly Offered Investigating Officer R2,000 Bribe

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Limpopo arrested two men for attempting to bribe a police officer in Seshego on Friday.

Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement on Tuesday that the men were out on bail for the alleged possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Maluleke said the men offered the investigating officer attached to Vehicle Crime Investigating unit in Seshego a R2 000 bribe for the release of the vehicle.

This is believed to be the fourth incident in less than six months where "police officers displayed their loyalty by being incorruptible", Maluleke said.

The two men face corruption charges and are expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

