South Africa: Two Commuters Jump Off Burning Train in Cape Town

Two Commuters Jump Off Burning Train in Cape Town

By Jenna Etheridge

Two commuters jumped off a train in Cape Town after it caught alight between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations, Metrorail said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Riana Scott said they luckily only suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The train was travelling from Strand to Cape Town on Monday when a fire was reported on board a motor coach around 19:00, she said.

"One carriage was completely destroyed, and one partially damaged by the fire," said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Four fire engines with 19 firefighters rushed to extinguish the fire.

Scott said their response teams rushed to switch off the overhead electricity to enable firefighters to work safely.

The fire was brought under control about an hour later, at 19:50.

She said the cause of the fire was not yet clear.

"The full extent and cost estimate of the damage will only be known once Prasa's [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] loss adjusters have had opportunity to assess the damage."

By Tuesday morning, the line had been assessed and declared safe. Trains were operating on the line.

