Nigeria: Confusion As Customs Officer Promotes Self to Deputy CG

There was confusion at the headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Abuja yesterday when an Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dahiru, appeared with the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG), thus promoting himself.

Dahiru claimed that he was acting on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

His action jolted both officers and men of the service.

According to an inside source, Dahiru, yesterday morning, walked into the office of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), wearing his 'new rank'.

"As he came in, officers were saluting him because he was wearing that rank.

"Sometime in May, he had posted on Facebook that he had been directed by the president to take over from Hameed Ali, and today when we saw him in the new rank, we thought, indeed, he has been promoted and so directed by the president.

"He went inside the CG's office, sat in the waiting room, expecting the CG to handover to him," sources said. Reacting to the development, spokesman of customs, Joseph Attah, said Dahiru was not in the right frame of mind when he took the action.

"What happened was that an Assistant Superintendent of Customs came to the office wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller General.

"From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind; so, a doctor was immediately invited. He is presently undergoing a medical examination at the medical unit of the service," Attah said.