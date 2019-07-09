Nigeria: LaSG - 10 Victims of Ijegun Explosion Died in Hospitals

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that 10 victims of a pipeline, which exploded in Ijegun on July 4, had eventually passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Gbagada General Hospital.

Also, the state government noted that other survivors of the explosion that affected 22 persons "are receiving quality care at designated government facilities free of charge," disclosing that it had already spent over N10 million to take care of the victims.

This was revealed in a statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, after visiting the victims at the LASUTH, Ikeja alongside other top government officials.

Goncalves said10 out of the patients receiving care at LASUTH and Gbagada General Hospital died due to high-degree burns they suffered during the pipeline explosion.

Of the 10 victims that died, Goncalves said, "three died at LASUTH while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital. We lost 10 of them due to the high degree of burns the victims suffered, which is almost at 100 per cent."

However, the permanent secretary noted that the state government "is doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost. We will do all in our power to provide intensive care for the remaining. From reports received so far, they are responding to treatment.

"Treatment of victims with a high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol. This is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones."

Goncalves noted that the state government had expended over N10 million "to care for the victims. The state government has not abandoned the victims as being speculated. But we are providing the best care possible to ensure their full recovery.

"Victims of the inferno are being provided with adequate and quality care in our facilities free of charge in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's directive. They are being closely monitored and cared for by our specialists to ensure their full recovery and rehabilitation."

Of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), she said nine were taken to LASUTH; 12 taken to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital while one at Alimosho General Hospital.

Also quoted in the statement, the Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Dr. Adetokunbo Fabamwo said the teaching hospital and its annex, Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital had since received the patients, and are providing the necessary care and support needed to aid their quick recovery.

"LASUTH alone has expended about six million Naira so far to cover laboratory investigations, X-rays, consumables and medications; in fact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing N350,000", Fabamwo said.

The medical director explained that the state's specialists "are conducting daily on-the-spot assessments in burns and trauma to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated in line with treatment protocol for the burns.

"I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management."

He, therefore, urged families of victims not "to liaise with any non-hospital staff and report any case of extortion or ill-treatment by any person to his office or better still call him on 08037787788 or the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health on 08023049478, stressing that the treatment of the victims is free."