Nigeria: Hisbah Arrests 48, Confiscates 37 Cartons of Beer in Jigawa

Hisbah, the Sharia law enforcement agency in Jigawa, says it has arrested 48 suspects and confiscated 37 cartons of beer in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

Hisbah Commander, Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known to journalists in Dutse on Tuesday.

Mr Dahiru said the suspects were arrested after operatives of the agency, in collaboration with the police, carried out a raid at Gugunju village.

He also said that 30 women suspected to be commercial sex workers and 18 men were arrested during the raid.

The suspects, he said, had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Mr Dahiru commended residents of the area, particularly the youth, for supporting the agency to discharge its duty smoothly.

"We are advising people to stop engaging in immoral acts and other vices that can destroy our society.

"We will continue to fight against immoral acts, including consumption of alcohol.

"Again, we are also reminding people that consumption of beer remains prohibited in all parts of the state," Mr Dahiru said.

(NAN)