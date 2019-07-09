Nigeria: I Was Not Accredited Before Voting, Witness Tells Tribunal

Abuja — Salihu Yusuf, a witness for Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the hearing of their petition against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, told the tribunal that he was not accredited before casting his vote in the February 23 presidential election.

Yusuf, who is the Katsina State Collating Officer for the PDP, made the disclosure while responding to a question by Buhari's lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), on whether he voted on the said date.

"I was not accredited, I was just given ballot papers to go and vote," he said in response to whether he voted in the election.

He also adopted his witness statement on oath and insisted that the election was characterised by widespread irregularities.

Yusuf said apart from reports he received from the units, wards and local government, he personally witnessed incidents of malpractices.

He also alleged that his party agents were chased away while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) trained staff were replaced by untrained staff of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Buhari.

However, when asked to produce the list of the swapped staff, he said he does not have it.

He said going by the results they collated in the state, the PDP won the presidential poll.

According to him, the PDP scored 905,000 against 872,000 scored by the APC.