Angola: Former Footballer Chinho Killed

Photo: Fátima PereiraAngop

Luanda — The former Angolan footballer João dos Santos de Almeida "Chinho" was found dead inside his car last Monday morning, in Luanda, victim of several gun shots.

The information was released by the spokesman of the National Police in Luanda Province, Mateus Rodrigues.

The former athlete - who gained major notoriety while playing for Petro de Luanda and in the national team - was driving a gray Range rover in Sapu ward when he was approached by two men, on a motor-bicycle, who discharged several shots on the former footballer, who passed away inside his car.

Certain sources linked to the late footballer have told ANGOP that on that tragic day, Chinho left his firm "WTS Clube" after distributing the monthly wages to his staff.

Chinho, African champion in under-20 (Ethiopia 2001), was found dead in his car and taken to the morgue of Josina Machel Hospital by the police.