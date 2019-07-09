9 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Atiku Won Buhari in President's State, Katsina - PDP Chairman Tells Tribunal

By Anthony Ogbonna

Salisu Maijigiri, the chairman, Katsina state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, told the election petition tribunal that his party's presidential candidate in the February 23rd, presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, won President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

He said, while President Buhari polled "872,000, his party, the PDP scored, 905,000.

According to him, "We (PDP) are the one who won the election not APC.

"APC scored 872,000 and PDP scored, 905,000.

"These are our own results, we collated in our state not the ones from the server."

