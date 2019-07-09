Kenya: Does Socialite Vera Sidika Wish She Was Dark Skinned Again?

Photo: allafrica.com

is socialite Vera Sidika missing her dark skin?.

Kenyan socialite-cum-businesswoman Vera Sidika is ‘dark’ again after splashing millions to look light skinned.

The controversial socialite took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of herself looking darker than usual, which begs the question, does she regret losing her melanin?

The socialite has never made secret of her routine use of skin lighteners.

In the photo she shared she said she feels good to be back.

“Never be defined by your past …it was just a lesson, not a life sentence. Feels good to be back!!! Black don’t crack,” she captioned the photo.

The photo got over 74,000 likes in less than 24 hour and has more than 11,000 comments, with many terming it a publicity stunt.

In 2014 the ‘Nalia’ singer was the subject of controversy after she revealed that she spent millions to lighten her once very dark skin.