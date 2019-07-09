Africa: Namibia Becomes African Diamond Association Chair

Namibia this morning assumed the chairmanship of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA).

Mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo accepted the chairmanship on behalf the country, taking over from Guinea.

Speaking at the Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA) 6th meeting of ministers in Windhoek today, Alweendo said there is a need to ensure that the association is still fulfilling it's objectives as outlined in 2006 when it was formed. He added that African countries have the potential to capitalise on diamond production.

In a speech read on his behalf, Guinea mines minister Abdoulaye Magassouba said as Namibia assumes chairmanship, he hopes it will help the association meet the challenges it is faced with. He said he hopes the association has a huge impact on the development of member countries.