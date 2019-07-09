Namibia: Reality Crime Prevention Series Debuts On National Broadcaster

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in collaboration with the City Police, launched a reality television show titled; 'On The Street" at the Grove Mall of Namibia, Ster Kinekor, in Windhoek, last week.

The fast paced and exciting crime prevention series focuses on how the City Police deal with and curb criminal activities in the city.

The objectives of the series is to show Namibians the day to day activities of police officers, how they, police officers, empathize with civilians encouraging them to steer of crime or criminal activities and also seeks to alert city residents of the latest trends the criminals use during break-ins and petty theft incidents.

'On The Street' Executive Producer, Glynis Beukes-Kapa said, "I believe this show is crucial for Namibians to understand what City Police endures to educate and protect citizens on a daily basis."

The team at the NBC also sought after informative ways it could use to ensure that citizens adhere to the traffic rules and obey to the bylaws of the country. Scenes from the show range from identifying, pursueing and, and arresting suspects and perpetrators of criminal acts as well as the investigation of traffic accidents and other accidents to determine causes and to determine if a crime has been committed.

NBC Director-General, Stanley Similo, present at the launch stated that the Namibian public can look forward to similar productions of this kind.

"The NBC has arrived! Management is currently looking at concepts of this kind to increase our local content offering to the nation."

Head of City Police, Chief Abraham Kanime added that he is delighted that this reality show will enable the public to see the dangers that police officers go through when on the job.

"Some people think police officers sit at the offices waiting for the call for service, which is not the case; we are never in offices, we are 24 hours on the ground, regardless of the situation or the weather. I am also glad that NBC cameras were able to follow my officers on patrol, so that public members get to understand the operational approach of the police, and eventually appreciate the critical role that the police play in our society," he added.

At the Launch, the NBC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Windhoek Municipal Council, City Police Department. The purpose of the agreement is to formalize the cooperation regarding the production, promotion and broadcasting of reality series show.

Under this MoU, the NBC will avail airtime to promote and broadcast 13 episodes of the "On the Street" reality series on all its television and digital platforms. The show is based on the private lives of Windhoek City Police Officers, as well as their day to day operations of the Windhoek City Police.

'On The Street' is scheduled to broadcast every Sunday at 20H30 with the repeat to air every Thursay at 11H30 on NBC1.