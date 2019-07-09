Angola: Afrobasket2019 - Under-16 Meet Nigeria for Third Round

Luanda — The men's under-16 national basketball team will face Nigeria this Tuesday, as part of Group A's third round of the African Cup of Nations happening in Cabo Verde.

The national team beat Algeria on Monday, 73-53, in a second-round bout, having lost in the opening game to Egypt by 61-86.

The Angolans will close the group stage on Wednesday (10) by facing the host squad, Cabo Verde.

Angola have three points in Group A, in the second position, the same as Nigeria in third placed, while Cape Verde and Algeria, with three and two points respectively, appear in the fourth and fifth positions respectively, in a group led by Egypt with six points.

The top four finishers qualify for the next stage.