Namibia: Swapo Selects Candidate for Oshakati East

RETIRED education inspector Abner Shikongo was on Sunday chosen as the Swapo candidate for the Oshakati East constituency by-election, scheduled to take place next month.

Samuel Nelongo, Swapo's coordinator in the Oshana region, confirmed Shikongo's election in an interview on Sunday.

He said Shikongo was elected during the Oshakati Swapo district conference held at Omege in the constituency.

Shikongo got 93 votes, beating a member of the Oshakati Town Council, Gabriel Teddy Kamwanka, who had 53 votes, Ndilimeke Mavulu with 13 votes, while Rauha Nangula Ndilula only managed four votes.

The Oshakati East constituency by-election was necessitated by the death of Lotto Kuushomwa, who collapsed in the National Council in May, where he was representing the Oshana region.

