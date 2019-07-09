Zimbabwe: Bright Matonga's Farm Equipment Goes Under the Hammer

Former information deputy minister Bright Matonga's farm equipment is going under the hammer on Thursday.

The sale comes after the former legislator failed to stop a $280 000 default judgement following an application by his former girlfriend Thombizodzwa Choto's company Dubtess investment Pvt Ltd.

Matonga's former lover engaged the High Court seeking an order to compel him to appear in person at the American Embassy and give his consent for his son to travel to United States after the former MP refused to go and sign his son's consent papers.

The equipment comprises five water pumps, seven electric motors, vence tudor planter, vence tindo planter, John Deere planer, case international red, John Deere, tractor, disc harrow 24 dish, field boom spray tractor and Masser Ferguson tractor.

The sale will take place at Chigwell farm about 10 km from Chegutu town along Bulawayo highway.

The former Zanu PF legislator had earlier on tried to stop the order arguing that the summons were served at the wrong address.

The former minister said it was evident that the use of the wrong address for service of the notice of set down by Dubtess Investments (Pvt) Ltd was intentional since the same party elected to execute at the correct address, which Matonga had previously provided.

"I am advised that the judgment was sought in error in that I was never served with the notice of set down. The notice of set down was served on unknown address, which address I have never resided. Further, I am advised that default judgment was granted in error in that there was no return of service of the notice of set down in the record which proved that I had been served with the notice of set down."