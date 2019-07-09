Zimbabwe: Vincent Hogg Bounces Back As Zimbabwe Cricket MD

Former Zimbabwe international cricketer Vincent Hogg has made a return to local cricket administration after being appointed interim managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket.

The 66-year-old who previously served in the same role for two years before resigning in 2004, replaces former acting ZC managing director Givemore Makoni who was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission together with the board led by Tavengwa Mukhuhlani.

The Sports and Recreation Commission board which is led by lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa announced the appointment on Monday evening.

"The Sports and Recreation Commission advises that Vincent Richard Hogg has been appointed by the Zimbabwe Cricket interim Committee and as interim managing director with immediate effect.

"This follows the (ZC) interim committee's board meeting on Thursday 4th July, 2019. 'Vince' Hogg, a former Zimbabwe national cricket team player, was previously the managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket for the two years ending August, 2002," the SRC said.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience in cricket and general corporation administration."

The SRC also revealed that the newly appointed interim ZC board led by Dave Ellman had been invited by the International Cricket Council to make a presentation at its meeting in London on July 18.

"The International Cricket Council has indicated that the interim committee may attend the ICC meeting set for the 18th July 2019 for purposes of making presentations to the ICC board before Zimbabwe Cricket's membership status is decided upon," SRC said.

During his time as a player, Hogg played two ODIs for Zimbabwe in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

After his retirement, he turned to administration and his role since 2002 had been to oversee the development and smooth running of the game in Zimbabwe.

Hogg however resigned as chief executive of the then Zimbabwe Cricket Union in 2004.

Although he refused to say why he had quit, it is believed that his position as the man in the middle of the row between the players and the union was the main contributing cause.

The then ZCU had agreed to suspend their Test matches for the remainder of the year after 15 white players, including the captain Heath Streak, were sacked.

Streak had objected to the ZCU's selection policies, which he said were compromising the success of the national team.

The sacking of Streak, which led to a stand-off between the union and the striking players, and the consequent loss of Test cricket, meant his position was untenable.

His immediate task would be to ensure Zimbabwe avoids suspension by the ICC after the drastic action by SRC last month to suspend the SRC board.