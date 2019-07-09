Namibia: Schoolgirls' Alleged Rapists Sent Home

A teacher and a cleaner accused of raping seven children at the Usiel Ndjavera Primary School at Otjinene in the Omaheke region for over a year, have been sent home.

Pecka Semba, Omaheke region's education director, confirmed this to The Namibian yesterday, saying this was done to allow investigations to be conducted without interference.

This comes after it emerged last Monday that seven pupils between 11 and 17 years old had allegedly been raped and molested by their teacher and an institutional worker.

The revelation came after the teacher allegedly took two girls from the hostel to his home, whereupon one ran away, and the other was found there by the matron the following day.

The Namibian reported yesterday that the education ministry had sent a team to investigate the allegations last Thursday, and the children had been taken to Gobabis for medical check-ups.

"These allegations are very serious. An agreement was reached for a meeting to be held today between the police, parents and social workers, and for statements to be recorded from the victims so that a criminal case can be launched," explained Semba.

He said the team of investigators had compiled a report, which has been forwarded to head office for a decision on the fate of the accused.

"I have the report, and if there is any substance, I will decide in terms of the Public Service Act to formally charge them and have it signed by the executive director".

"The court has its own criminal procedures where it has to be proven beyond reasonable doubt that a person is guilty in order for them to be convicted. But for us, we work on the balance of probability, so we do not need to prove cases beyond reasonable doubt," stated Semba.

The director also explained that suspending the two implicated persons would mean things have to be rushed through, and the case would not be given the attention it deserves.

Special adviser to the Omaheke regional governor, Pio Nganate described the alleged rape of minors as painful, traumatic and tragic.

"You give your children to those who are supposed to protect them, but they end up exploiting your child. It is a tragic thing, and it is making people cry. We condemn this heavily," said Nganate.

He called for a serious screening of people employed to teach children, and that there should also be a close monitoring procedure.

"We should look out for signs in our children, and ask them what happens to them. It is indeed traumatic, and it makes one lose trust because those who are supposed to be trusted are exploiting that trust," added Nganate.

Otjinene constituency councillor, Erwin Katjizeu on Sunday said there were attempts to bribe parents whose children were allegedly raped with N$5 000 so that the issue could be swept under the carpet.

He said parents had wanted to deal with this matter on their own, but he had insisted that since it happened at a government school, it was the institution's prerogative to address the issue.