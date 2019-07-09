Rwanda: PSF to Expand Expo Grounds for Rwanda Trade Fair 2019

The Private Sector Federation (PSF) will upgrade the current expo grounds to create more space for exhibitors as the 22nd Rwanda International Trade Fair inches closer.

Organised by the federation in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the annual exhibition, the largest in the country, is scheduled from July 22 to August 11 at the PSF Expo Grounds in Gikondo, and is expected to attract over 500 local and international exhibitors from 25 countries.

Organisers have said that they have prepared 903 stands enough to accommodate all exhibitors who have applied to showcase their products at the trade fair for a period of three weeks.

Eric Kabera, the PSF Head of Communications and Marketing, said that high demand for exhibition stands made them create more space for exhibitors.

"Previously, we had 700 stands but due to high demand we expanded the grounds as we are receiving more and more exhibitors from different countries," Kabera told The New Times on Monday.

He said that some exhibitors take more than one stand which requires having a number of stands higher than the registered exhibitors.

PSF revealed that they were looking for funds to relocate to Gahanga Sector so they can host more exhibitors.

"The relocation plan is still on and we are looking for funds to proceed with it," he said.

The number of exhibitors has grown over the years as more countries are getting interested in showcasing their products in the Rwandan market. China, Madagascar, Indonesia and Ivory Coast are the latest to register for the trade fair.

This year's expo is expected to attract an estimated 35,000 visitors on a daily basis.

Over the last 20 years, the annual trade fair has grown by leaps and bounds becoming a strategic platform through which major businesses from around the world have penetrated the Rwandan market, thanks to efforts made by the private sector to promote the event beyond Rwandan borders, encouraging foreign businesses to come and showcase their products.

As a result, it has helped create employment for many Rwandans but also boosted economy in one way or another.

In addition, Kabera said, the annual international trade fair has been instrumental in eliciting foreign investors' interest in setting up shop in Rwanda.

They include Dubai's JKK International, which has since started a construction company in Rwanda, Chinese electronics vendor ALink Technologies, as well as Tanzania's Dodoma Mattress, among others.