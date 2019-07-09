South Africa: Cop, Accomplice Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Blackmail Gauteng Businessman for R50m

A police sergeant and an alleged accomplice appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly trying to extort R50m from a Gauteng businessman.

Sergeant Abdul Rahim, 42, and Abdool Yameen Sadik, 36, appeared in court on Monday on extortion and corruption charges.

"The [pair] and two other police officials, who are still being sought by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation, allegedly forced a prominent Gauteng businessman in May this year, to pay them an amount of R50m to avoid being arrested for an alleged fraud case against him.

"They ordered him to open all his bank accounts, and after noticing the balance, they compelled him to transfer R9.8m into their bank account," Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement on Monday.

The pair were arrested on Thursday last week after investigations led the Hawks to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The case has been postponed to July 15, 2019, for a formal bail application.

"Investigations are still continuing and more arrests are imminent," Mulamu said.

News24