South Africa: 14 Nabbed for Allegedly Stoning Gauteng Man to Death in Mob Justice Attack

Fourteen alleged perpetrators of a mob justice attack in Temba, Hammanskraal, are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly stoning a man to death and injuring a police official.

According to police, the group of people believed that the 35-year-old man was involved in the death of the a foreign national.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the man was with a police detective at the scene of the murder of the foreign national, when both of them were attacked by an angry mob of residents.

"The victim had been taken by a detective to a murder scene of a foreign national committed on July 2, 2019. While the detective was busy taking a statement, the victim was attacked with stones and other objects," said Dlamini.

Dlamini said the police officer sustained injuries to his legs.

The 14 people were arrested on Monday and are expected to appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela warned members of the community that police would deal with those who take the law into their own hands.

Mawela urged members of the public to rather approach local station commanders or district commanders, instead of taking the law into their own hands.

News24