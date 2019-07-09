Zambia: Veep Warns Arsonists Behind Death of Five Shibuyunji Girls

Whoever is responsible for the fire that killed five girls in Shibuyunji at the weekend can expect to be caught and to face the full wrath of the law, Vice-President Inonge Wina has warned.

In a statement expressing her deep sadness at the loss of innocent lives and her condolences to the affected family yesterday, Ms Wina said; "This suspected case of arson and murder must not go unpunished. Those young souls did not deserve to die in such a manner."

She added: "It was a cruel way to die and whoever is responsible must know that the law will not let them go scot free. Such cases are not entirely new and for this reason government will ensure that we put a stop to such behavior."

