9 July 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Fiscal Indiscipline Underming Economic Growth - CTPD

Photo: Zambia Reports
President Edgar Lungu (file photo).
By Helen Zulu

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has said fiscal indiscipline is undermining the country's economic performance.

CTPD researcher Bright Chizonde said poor debt management, limited transparency in reporting debt statistics, political economy overrides, legal shortcomings and fiscal indiscipline continued to undermine Zambia's economic performance.

