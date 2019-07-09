Zambia: Govt Seeks AfCFTA Adjustment Facilities

Photo: AU

The AU's 12th Extraordinary Summit on AfCFTA ended on July 7.

The Government has called for robust adjustment facilities to minimise economic shocks from duty elimination, as the African Union (AU) has operationalised the African Continental Free trade Area (AfCFTA).

The putting to use of the AfCFTA is a milestone towards boosting intra Africa trade and promoting economic integration of African nations, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji said in statement at the 12 Extraordinary summit in Niger.

Mr Malanji who is representing President Edgar Lungu in Niamey, Niger urged AU to come up with a robust adjustment facility that would minimise economic shocks from duty elimination.

