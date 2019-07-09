9 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Doornkop Residents Protest Over Electricity

By Sesona Ngqakamba

Residents of Doornkop in Soweto took to the streets again on Tuesday to protest over a lack of electricity in the area.

The protesters used rocks and burning tyres to block the R558 from as early as 06:00, police said.

This, after they dispersed on Monday night after holding a demonstration because there was no electricity for almost three weeks.

"They have barricaded Impala Road with burning tyres and rocks, but we have since dispatched our public order policing to monitor the area," provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Police are warning motorists against using Impala Road, next to Emndeni Link.

There have been no arrests and no reports of damage to property, Masondo said.

