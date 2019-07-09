Ghana: UK Assures Ghana of Support to Expand Aviation Sector

The United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Lain Walker, has assured Ghana of continuous support from the UK Export Finance to expand its aviation sector.

He said with the current strides being made by Ghana in its aviation sector including the laudable terminal three of the Kotoka international airport, the country would excel more when given the needed support.

"We are even thinking about the possible expansion of the Kumasi and Tamale Airports which I believe would further promote economic development," he said.

Mr Walker made the assertion when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, in Accra last Tuesday.

According to him, UK and Ghana had a lot more to do when it comes to aviation development in Ghana and would not relent in its efforts to contribute to the accomplishment of the goals of the sector ministry.

"We know the ambitions of government on the promotion of a broader economy through the aviation industry and we are poised to supporting that vision. We will continue to work hand in hand to support government in diverse ways to realise set down goals," he assured.

Mr Adda expressed gratitude to the delegation for their support over the years, adding that his outfit was ready to replicate the strides made by the UK in its aviation industry.

Touching on some challenges faced by the aviation sector in the country, he noted among others that there was the need for personnel at the various airports to acquire more knowledge, when it comes to handling of equipment, hoping that soon that issue would be resolved.

"We are seriously doing all we can to ensure the industry grows satisfactorily. We really appreciate all the various Ghana-UK collaborations and we look forward to more endeavour that would help transform our economy tremendously," he said.

The Minister mentioned that his outfit had more undertakings to embark on to attract a good number of airlines to the country and improve service delivery at the various airports in the country.