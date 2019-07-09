Sudan: The Multiple of Local and Foreign Mediators .... Aim to Country's Stability

opinion

Khartoum — Political Scene witnessed continue moves express on frindly internal and external efforts to create Convergence between views between the Transitional Military Council "TMC" and the Forces of Freedom and Change "FFC" to reach for consensus understanding that able to include all colors of political and social spectrum without exclusion to anyone in order to transfer for transitional stage and then to period of democratic elections.

In a monitoring to the Provided Initiatives that tried to find a way for the current political situation and transfer to a new transitional Civilian peaceful period includes all. " T M C" submitted an initiative to consist a technocrats government to administrate the state's affairs for a transitional limited period after the Native Administration announced in a popular gathering a complete authorization for TMC to begin in all executive and legislative procedures of the transitional period without any exclusion

Some differences between the components of the Alliance and itsSupport groups among threats of resignations and Splits what influenced clearly on meetings between representatives of "F F C" Forces with regional or International mediators, only they put hard Conditiones as obstacles more than supportive elements to solve the crise.

In another context, seven political groups named (Coordination of National Groups) called to consist a Caretaker government from technocrats. Chairman of Umma party Al-Sadequ Al- mahdee asserted on the necessity of collecting all national initiatives in one structure to create the national conciliation and reach to an agreement on preparations of the transitional period. Al-sadiqu called to establish one political entity from these initiatives to be the main national mediator between military Council and " F F C " , pointing to the importance of the political compatibility between components of the Sudanese society to surpass the crises.

Ethiopia was the first initiative as a mediator while the Ethiopian Prime minister visited Khartoum to facilitate the negotiations and gathered ( TMC) and (FFC) in negotiation table again after it was stopped. Besides, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fatttah Al-Burhan received an initiative From President of South Sudan State Salva Keer Mayardet to convergenc views between all Sudanese political groups.

foreign mediations accelerated more , fore that called Ethiopian foreign minister Gado Ander Gatscho (TMC) and ( F F C) to commit with stopping exchange of accusations in media in a meeting for discussing situations in Sudan. African Union representative asserted the Union's support to the Ethiopian mediation. Representatives of international partners of UN , Europe Union, China and Troika concentrated on importance of saving peace and stability in Sudan.

Washington announced on its Special Envoy to Sudan the Diplomatic Downald Boos who worked before in Sudan and South Sudan. According to expert in African affaires Abdul Fatah AL_ fatehee , appointment of the American envoy reflected USA direction to draw the political features for the future authority in Sudan. And surpass the historical differences.

Arab World and its Institutions, after the Saudi an Arabian and Emirate Support, the Arab Parliament called all parts and political groups to tackle in a dialog that ending to exceed points of differences and put Sudan's Interest as priority and asserted its support to the political process till reaching to fair democratic elections what provide peaceful transferring to civilian authority and secure unity , sovereignty and stability of Sudan. More than, Arab Parliament insisted on refusing foreign interferences in internal affaires of Sudan or any attempt to internationalize situation in Sudan.

Last Friday (5- July) The Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change have reached an agreement under the supervision of the African Union and the Ethiopian mediators, to share the presidency and to leave forming the executive to the sole care of the FFC while the two sides ponder on the formation of the legislature upon completing the executive bodies.

The two sides have also agreed on the main points of contention which were the Sovereignty, or the collective Presidency. The body will be formed of 11 members, five from the military and five from the civilians, with the 11th member to be jointly selected from a civilian background. The presidency will be rotational, with the first round led by the Military.

The two sides, according to the African Union Mediator, Mohamed Alhassan Labatt, agreed the interim period which starts from the date of the signing of the agreement, is for three year and three months.

The agreement between two sides found regional and International acceptances ,while it expect that signing of agreement will be within coming days in big ceremony with participation of regional and international representatives.

