South Africa: SA's Klaasen Into Wimbledon Doubles Quarter-Final

Photo: Raven Klaasen/Facebook

Tennis player Raven Klaasen (file photo)

Cape Town — South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus have reached the Wimbledon doubles quarter-finals after beating the Danish-Dutch duo of Frederik Nielsen and Robin Haase in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), in London on Monday.

Klaasen carries the country's hopes as the only remaining South African in the tournament with the 36-year-old also in search of an elusive first Grand Slam career title.

Klaasen and Venus, the third seeded pair who were runners-up last year, have given themselves a good chance of the title as they move on to the last eight in the final week of Wimbledon.

The duo were clinical against Nielsen and Haase (seeded 16th) despite the final set going to a tiebreak.

Klaasen and Venus saw off Australians Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson and the British pair of Luke Bambridge and Johnny O'Mara in the previous two rounds.

Source: Sport24