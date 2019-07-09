Malawi: Oxfam Distributes 323 Bicycles to Female MPs

Photo: Tione Anden/Mana

Speaker Hara (first L), Oxfam Country Director ,Mihowa, Minister Navicha and Second Deputy Speaker Adams receiving 323 bicyles from Oxfam.

Lilongwe — Oxfam has donated 323 bicycles to 45 women members of parliament to help them implement ending violence against women.

Oxfam in Malawi Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa disclosed this Wednesday during in Lilongwe at Oxfam supported breakfast meeting with the new cohort of female Members of Parliament (MPS) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

She noted that the donation was made taking into account that Oxfam campaigned on gender ticket in the last elections to have more female parliamentarians.

Mihowa added that they want that momentum to be continued so that Women MPs could distribute seven per constituency.

"We are hoping that MPS will distribute the bicycles to their women agents and community volunteers so that that they can continue spreading the message of ending violence against women and girls and education," the Country Director explained

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha thanked Oxfam for the post-election support in providing 323 bicycles with total value of K20 million distributed to all the 45 women MPs.

She said each MP will get 7 bicycles to support volunteers with the mobilization of communities for gender, women's rights and girls' education.

"These bicycles will kick start our gender work in our constituencies. I commend Oxfam for this gesture and I know that these bicycles will be useful in advancing dissemination of women's rights issues as articulated in the Women's Manifesto," Navicha added.

The Minister assured Oxfam that the bicycles would be used for the intended purpose.