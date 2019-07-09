Malawi: Likoma Postpones Swearing in Ceremony for Councilors

Likoma — Likoma District Council has postponed swearing in ceremony of Ward Councilors due to inadequate quorum.

According to District Commissioner (DC) for Likoma, Eric Nema, the Council decided to postpone the swearing in ceremony which was scheduled for June 28 to July 12, 2019 because the only Member of Parliament (MP) in the district is at Parliament.

"As you are aware, Likoma District has one constituency with two Ward Councilors. This makes transaction of Council business a bit of a challenge, especially when it comes to voting, we need the MP's vote for this exercise if we have to have a tiebreaker," he explained.

A Councilor for Likoma Ward, Ernest Banda described the development as set back in running the district.

"We are concerned with the development, as you know all Councilors across the country have been sworn in and have since assumed their duties. It is a huge set back much as we understand the situation," he noted.

Banda expressed hope that Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and other players would consider increasing the number of wards in the district.

Likoma District Council has been lobbying Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to accord it special consideration to have at least three more wards.

The postponement of the first Full Council meeting means postponement of local government business in the district as there is neither chairperson nor service committees for the Council.

According to Model Standing Orders for Local Authority Business in Malawi, Councilors are supposed to take oath of office during the first council meeting 21 days after announcement of official results of the Local Government elections.

At this meeting, elected council members elect from amongst themselves, chair and vice chairperson to lead in running councils' business.

Likoma District Council comprises Chizumulu and Likoma wards.