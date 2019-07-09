Africa: Defence and Security - Eiforces Graduates 17 Trainees

Drawn from 13 different African countries, they were trained for a period of three weeks on public order, peace maintenance and operational intervention mechanisms.

Some 17 professional trainees from thirteen different African countries have graduated from the International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES) after a threeweek training on perfecting theirskills on operational command. This was during a ceremony presided at by the Director General of EIFORCES, Brigadier General Bitote André Patrice on behalf of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence on July 5, 2019.

Congratulating the 17 laureates, Brigadier General Bitote André Patrice urged the military personnel who are already operational in their respective countries to contribute in the preservation of peace especially as virtual space is a platform for confrontation between the exigencies of freedom of expression and the a vector of social cohesion. He told the trainees who just completed the sixteenth training session on level 2 operational command to be efficient and make good decisions in the domains of preserving national unity and peace. The officers were trained on three main modules; public order, operations to maintain peace and operational professional intervention in difficult situations.

According to the results, Captain Millogo Mamadou of Bukina Faso emerged overall first with an average score of 17.74 on a sale of 20. He noted said it is the third time he is coming to Cameroon and has during the training improved his tactics and skills in security manoeuvres. The Burkinabe captain said the knowledge on the promotion of human rights during daily operations and other specialised interventions has greatly evolved following the three weeks training. The training realised with the financial support of France started on June 17, 2019 and ended on July 5, 2019 with a graduation ceremony and has the objective of developing the operational aptitudes of military officers in the duties.