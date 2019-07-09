Cameroon: Protection, Promotion of Human Rights - Stakeholders Update Skills

A European Union-funded training session on institutional development and organisational strengthening which seeks to guarantee best human rights practices in the country is underway in Yaounde.

Staff of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms (NCHRF) are in a five-day training (July 8 to 12, 2019) in Yaounde on improving their skills on aspects relating to the protection and promotion of the rights of persons residing in Cameroon. Funded by the European Union, the initiative dubbed the Project to Ameliorate the Conditions of Exercising Freedoms in Cameroon (PACEL) which was launched on April 23, 2019 and the stakeholders are being empowered for the first time has the objective on ensuring the rights of all are protected in the society.

Presided at by the Secretary General of NCHRF, Eva Etongue Mayer on behalf of the Chairperson of the Commission, the training on Institutional Development and Organisational Strengthening abbreviated as DIRO will expand the knowledge of human rights defenders in their daily activities. "Recently, the European Union and the Human Rights Commission signed an agreement where they are going to implement this project (the PACEL initiative) and this is the first activity in the framework of this project we thought that it was wise to start by reinforcing capacity of the staff of the Human Rights Commission because these are the main actors in the implementation of this project on the field," she explained.

Going by her explanations, DIRO adds a crucial approach on the organisational plan of optimising the role of organisations in the process of development brought by the respect of human rights. At the institutional level, Etongue Mayer said, the training permits civil society organisations to better analyse external environment, the manner in identifying and taking into account risks of the said environment and developing intervention strategies within such context. The Secretary General of the Commission further stated the training is timely and falls in line with the reformed human rights bill which Parliament recently deliberated and adopted.