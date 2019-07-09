Cameroon: South West - Soldiers Donate Didactic Material

As part of the ongoing activities by the military to reconcile with the population of the North West and South West Region who are already considered as enemies, the Commander of the Assistance Unit of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) has handed over sorne consignment of didactic materials to Government High School Kumba-Mbeng. The handing over ceremony took place on March 14, school campus in the presence of the Senior Oivisional Officer, (SDO), for Meme Division, Ntou'ou Ndong Chamberlin, the staff and the students of the institution. The Commander, Lt Colonel Nko'o Ella, in his address said their presence in the school was not only to improve on the teaching and learning process of the school but also to clean off the bad image many had against the military. He used the ceremony to call on the few students present to encourage their friends to start coming to school. Receiving the consignment which include office chairs, computers, books, fridge, a big generator plant, footballs and many more; the Principal of the college Esporal Ewane Nganjie, describe the items as not only important for the school but also very timely, coming at a time most parents are facing financial difficulties due to the ongoing crisis as most of them are unable to pay their children's Fees, he noted. On his part the Meme SDO thanked the military for the assistance to the school. He appreciated the courage of the staff and few students who are coming to school despite the difficult situation others are facing. He assured them his personal commitment to secure the school from any form of attack.