Sierra Leone: Sierratel Launches Free Landline, Data Service Promotion

Sierra Leone Telecommunication Company (Sierratel)-the country's sole national telecoms operator yesterday launched a free landline services for both voice and data that would last for thirty days, with the view to extending reach to its numerous customers across the country.

The promotion, according to the Director of Marketing, Albert Bangura-Will is a free onnet calls and data services for only those customers that are already using their 'All plus packages'.

"This promotion is contingent for those connected to All plus packages. On a massive scale, may be after this one month, we have other plans. Those plans are craft and tie on mega bites not unlimited. So, if you are already our customer and wants to benefit from this promotion, you have to migrate to the All plus packages. The good news is, lots of our customers are connected to All plus packages. For those that are not on the connect plus package, they will not be on the unlimited packages," he said.

He said customers that were using their landline services just needed to upgrade their handsets in order to enjoy the one month promotion.

He noted that for those customers that want to be part of the one month promotion, they just need to walk into Sierratel office and fill the form and pay one million two hundred and twenty thousand (Le1,220,000) to enjoy the free data and voice services for thirty days.

He however stated that the company was working to bringing out a very ambitious monthly subscription plan that would fit the pockets of their customers after the one month promotion has come to an end.

He added that "the router either for home or business use can connect about 10 to 15 people with a speed of 5Mpbs. The service and the free on net calls for the next one month would be uninterrupted"

Earlier, the Managing Director, Engineer Senesie Kallon told the media that as government owned telecom operator, they would continue to deliver attractive, innovative, reliable and competitive data and voice services across the country.

The MD stated that as the country's first and sole telecoms operator to offer landline telephony services, the company has spent the last few years focusing on re-instating its positions as the go-to telecoms provider in the country, leveraging its unique market position which it still retains as the sole provider of fixed line, mobile data and voice services.

He maintained that the company has augmented the ever-increasing demand for reliable data services, as over the years they have provided fiber and broadband service via microwave radio 'on point to point and point to multi-point to institutions in Sierra Leone' and that a reasonable amount of corporate and international organisations in the country were now connected to Sierratel's fiber network.

"We are here again today with this PSTN/ADSL promotion to extend reach with the fixed network landline services by ensuring that organisations, businesses and households are connected to Sierratel's landline service for both voice and data. That is why we are providing free landline handsets to customers with free on net talk for one month" he re-echoed.

He noted that Sierratel's coverage footprint for the fixed line network is available in all central business districts and almost all communities and localities in Freetown with continued expansion to extend services to the other areas in dire need of the service.

"The fixed line network is also available in Kenema, Kono and Makeni. The benefits of the fixed line services for voice includes reduced and affordable pricing, secure connection for offices, businesses and homes and no power challenges for charging batteries. For data, connection is powered by fiber, so speed is amazing with affordable data packages for various shades of customers," he added.