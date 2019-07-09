Sierra Leone: 'Orange Is the Only Operator to Contribute U.S.$1.5 Million to Free Quality Education'

Public Relations Manager at Orange Telecom Sierra Leone, Annie Wonnie Katta, has stated that Orange is still the only operator in Sierra Leone to contribute to the Free Quality Education with one million five hundred United States Dollars in support assistance.

"Orange prides itself in giving back to society. Under its corporate social responsibility, the company spent about two billion Leones in 2017 and 2018.And we are still the only operator in Sierra Leone to contribute to the free quality education with one million five hundred united States Dollars in support assistance," she said.

While addressing journalists during their quarterly media update at the Country Lounge Hotel in Freetown on 6th July, the PR Manager said the press briefing gave them the opportunity to share with journalists the key undertakings of Orange in the last three months, which were in line with their ambition to make the company the strongest provider of telecommunications and life changing services, leading the digital transformation in Sierra Leone.

She said Orange is in Sierra Leone, with a strong industrial project that will lead to invest significantly to cover most of the population in the country with telecom services.

She said since 2016, Orange has invested in excess of $55m USD on the network with a plan to investing $24m USD in expanding their network in this year.

"Today, we can comfortably boast of the widest network in Sierra Leone, covering about 80% of the country's population, thereby connecting more than 925 new localities, with thousands of Sierra Leoneans now accessing data, voice and financial services for the first time," she said.

She added that they would continue to make use of their network asset and strength by being the first movers always in the introduction of interesting offers, products and services.

She said that they have accomplished some key milestones over the last three months, noting that their Orange Money services continue to play an integral role in the business as they continue to increase on their partners list.

"The Guma Valley bill payment through Orange Money has recently been launched. I am happy to announce that we are back on as EDSA aggregator. Customers can now buy EDSA tokens through Orange Money," she said.

She further that in a bid to protect the country and create an enabling environment for the development of ICT through its digital drive campaign, Orange in partnership with the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) recently launched the first coding school in the country which embodies the company's ambition of improving and supporting the innovation ecosystem.

She said the launching of the coding school program will once more elevate Orange to be more than a telecoms operator, and that it will also demonstrate the company's commitment to its corporate social responsibility that uses digital innovation as its main driver in promoting social and economic development in Sierra Leone.

She said competition in the mobile sector market was heating up and that Orange Sierra Leone does not plan to slow down, adding that they will continue to work hard to enhance telecommunications in the country in line with the government's agenda for ICT to ensure that they keep the country at the forefront of communication in African and the world.