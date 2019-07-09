Malawi: MV Chambo to Boost Cross-Border Trade

Nkhata Bay — The newly launched MV Chambo on Lake Malawi is expected to boost trade between Malawi and Mozambique apart from reducing mobility challenges people of Likoma and Chizumulu islands face, officials from the two countries say.

Speaking Wednesday during the commissioning of the vessel at Nkhata Bay Jetty, Mozambican High Commissioner to Malawi Dr Jose Maria Zita said MV Chambo will ease travel and promote business and access to social facilities.

"The people of Likoma and Chizumulu Islands were facing problems in accessing the mainland. This will help them in their businesses and communication.

"I urge other stakeholders to invest in water transport so as to curb monopoly of the transport," Zita said.

Malawi's director of marine services Captain John Mhango said apart from enhancing transportation services on the lake, the Chambo will promote trade between the two countries.

Operated by OSLPS Mozambique-Malawi Limited, MV Chambo is sailing twice a week between Likoma and Nkhata Bay.

Officials from the two countries and traditional leaders from Nkhata Bay District were among those that attended the official launch.