Gambia: Armed Robbers Strike in CRR!

Armed robbery is in the news. In our yesterday's edition, we ran a story in which armed robbers attacked a shop in Demfai, a small community in Sami District, Central River Region on Friday.

Ten people including children were said to be injured, and the armed robbers made away with two million CFA and 7, 000 dalasis before the arrival of the security personnel at the scene.

It is fact that wherever there is good, evil will be lurking around the corner looking for an opportunity to strike.

Indeed, the recent armed robbery in this small community in Central River Region is not only appalling; it certainly paints a bad picture of the current security of the country.

Armed robbery is a terrible social phenomenon that no one would ever have imagined could rear its ugly head in the country. It was a serious problem in the rural Gambia for several years, but the increased deployment of security personnel has helped address the issue. But it seems like the ugly menace is again resurfacing in parts of Central and Upper River Regions.

Certainly, these gangs of notorious criminals have become braver and are behaving very much like the savages they are.

What happened in Demfai is quite sad. It is such a shameful thing to happen. We call on the Police to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and also increase their daily and night patrols in the area to stem the surge of violent robbery in the area.

Looking at the nature of materials these armed robbers were equipped with clearly demonstrate their brutal nature and that they could even kill to achieve their objectives.

Remember, in this current democratic dispensation there is much to enjoy rather than having to venture into evil and dangerous actions that is meant to inflict pain, harm and steal people's joy at a time when everyone should be working towards greater national development.

Let's join hands to make the Smiling Coast of Africa a shining example of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and compassion.

"The right of a nation to kill a tyrant in case of necessity can no more be doubted than to hang a robber, or kill a flea."