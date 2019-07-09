Gambia: GCSU Receives Badminton Sport Materials Donation

The Gambia College Students' Union (GCSU), last week benefited a donation of badminton materials from The Gambia Badminton Association (GBA).

Badminton is a racquet sport played using racquets to hit a shuttlecock across a net. Although it may be played with larger teams, the most common forms of the game are "singles" and "doubles"

The gesture was aimed at introducing the sport at The Gambia College by providing them with standard training materials. The materials included nets, shuttles and rackets.

The Gambia Badminton Association president Abdoulie Ceesay said the College is an important place and a hub for the rapid development of badminton sport. "This is because physical education teachers are trained at the College and later sent to schools," he added.

Mr. Ceesay said working with schools should be the core focus of national sport federations for the development of sports. He appealed to other associations to emulate GBA to expand to schools for growth. He promised to donate badminton materials to other schools too.

The College students union sports minister Angelic Mendy thanked the donor for the gesture and promised that the materials will be put into good use, to enhance the promotion of sport in the College.

Ousman Jadama, a physical education specialist said the materials will provide the opportunity to learn badminton sport with practical experience.