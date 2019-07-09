Gambia: Registration for Gunjur Nawettan Qualifiers Opens

Registration for the 2019 Gunjur Nawettan qualifiers is open for teams residing in the Kombo South town and its satellite areas, as the summer biggest football jamboree draws nearer in the country.

The registration fee for this year's qualifiers is pegged at 4,000 per team. Four teams will progress to the town's annual rainy season biggest football fray proper after the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, defending league and knock-out champions The Pub FC will play against knock-out runners-up Reliance Financial Services FC in the 2019 Gunjur super cup final.