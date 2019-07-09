9 July 2019

Gambia: Falcons Cruises to GFF 3rd Tier Qualifiers Round Robin

By Lamin Darboe

Falcons FC have sailed to the round robin of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) third division league qualifiers after winning their triangular qualifier matches played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, over the weekend.

The Abuko-based team thumped NAWEC 2-0 in their opening game before thrashing Tujereng United 3-1 in their final qualifier match to sail to the third division league qualifiers round robin.

They will now play against teams from regions in the round robin qualifiers for a place in the country's second tier next season.

